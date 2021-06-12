Liga MX: Fernando Madrigal and his emotional farewell to the Gallos del Querétaro

After the signing of Fernando Madrigal with the Águilas del América was made official, for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, the Mexican midfielder said goodbye to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro with an emotional letter.

Through his social networks, Madrigal shared a message for the Gallos del Querétaro, thanking his teammates, technical directors and club staff, who were always there to support him.

Fernando Madrigal also dedicated a few words to the Gallos Blancos fans, stating that, although they were not “together” for a long time (due to the pandemic and the closed stadiums), they always made him feel their support through different means.

“Thank you very much for this year that I was with you, with many good things and a lot of learning.

To each and every one of those who make up the club, board of directors, to the two technical bodies, Alex and Pity, thank you for always trusting me.

To all my colleagues, the people who always helped me and gave me so much love, medical staff, offices, press, props. Thank you all very much, with all my heart.

To the fans, although we saw little of each other, but I always felt their support from the beginning. Much success!

Come on roosters! “

