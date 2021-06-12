Liga MX: Fernando Gorriarán would be out of Santos Laguna

The Warriors of Santos Laguna could have a new loss for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, as the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán he would have a foot and a half outside the lagoon institution.

This was revealed by himself Sparrow in an interview for the program “Vamos que Vamos” on Radio Uruguay, prior to the start of the America Cup, because the Uruguayan commented that, although he still does not know what his destination will be, differences with Santos Laguna They would make me end up outside the club.

“Nothing is known yet. It is very likely that he will go out for some issues with the club. Today I am here and after I finish the cup we will see what happens “

Fernando Gorriarán also spoke about his debut with the Uruguay National Team in the Conmebol Qualifiers, assuring that it is “a dream come true” to be able to wear the Garra Charrúa shirt.

“I felt very happy, very proud of the work and effort that one makes every day to be able to be here and help the national team. Representing your country is something unique, what any child in the country dreams of “

