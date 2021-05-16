Liga MX: Fernando Gorriarán will leave Santos Laguna for the Apertura 2021

The Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna midfielder, would be living his last days with Santos Laguna, as he wants to return to Europe to try his luck. This was stated by the same 26-year-old player in an interview for Sport 890.

Gorriarán, who has a contract with Santos Laguna until 2023, knows that he could leave and soccer in Europe is his wish for the following season.

“I have two years left on my contract but I think that after the season I will leave, we are talking with the president and my representative, the club needs a sale. The destination could be to return to Europe.”

Gorriarán came to Santos Laguna from Hungary’s Ferencvaros in the 2019 season and has played 61 games with the Liga MX team.

Santos could negotiate the departure of Fernando Gorriarán, however, they first think about the title of the Guardians 2021.

