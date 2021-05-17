Liga MX: Fernando Gorriarán sends a message to the Santos fans after his move to the semifinals

The Uruguayan footballer Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna de la MX League, launched a message for his fans after getting the pass to the semifinals against Rayados from Monterrey, within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

For what they are always, for our family, for our hobby, for our dream !!! Come on Santos one more step. What a beautiful week, let’s dream together “, was the message from Fernando Gorriarán.

The Laguneros midfielder launched his message through his social networks, where he asked his fans and teammates to continue dreaming in search of his goal, which is to lift the championship this season.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Fernando Gorriarán returned from a strong injury at the end of the season, giving another face to the Santos Laguna team in midfield and contributing with goals in the playoffs against Gallos de Querétaro.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content