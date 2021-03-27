Liga MX: Fernando Gorriarán sends a hopeful message to the fans of Santos Laguna

The Uruguayan midfielder from Club Santos, Fernando Gorriarán He has stayed away from the pitch after an injury in the Warriors’ training, however, he maintains his illusion of being able to return for the final stretch of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Through your official account Twitter, the midfielder shared a message of gratitude to his followers who wish him his speedy recovery every day, in addition to giving the Laguneros hope to return to reach the final of the Clausura 2021.

“I want to thank everyone who wrote to me and was concerned. I’m in good spirits and I’m looking forward to going back. I know my body and I know that I am going to finish this tournament with the whole team and the fans fighting until the end. One day less”.

Those led by Guillermo Almada are in the third position of the General Table of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the 21 units of the Warriors are the product of 6 victories, 3 draws and 3 setbacks.

