Liga MX: Fernando Gorriarán leaves open the possibility of being a reinforcement of Club América

The Uruguayan footballer, Fernando Gorriarán Santos Laguna, who is concentrating before the final of the Guardianes 2021 where he will face Cruz Azul this Thursday, spoke of the possibility of signing with Club América for the next tournament.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Fernando Gorriarán left his signing with Club América in the hands of the board, although he declared that he was happy and focused on Santos Laguna.

“That they have to ask Dante (Elizalde), I am very happy in Santos. I have my head here and the National Team is coming and it will depend on the Club if it wants to free itself from me.” The midfielder said with a laugh.

Gorriarán, a few weeks ago, declared that it will be difficult to continue at Santos Laguna, as he has other plans for his career and would like to play in Europe.

Las Águilas have positioned themselves as one of the clubs with the most export to football on the old continent, so it could be a springboard for Gorriarán in case it reaches the Aguilas.

