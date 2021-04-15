Liga MX: Fernando Cevallos busts Chivas for not having a footballer like Guillermo Ochoa

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not been able to find regularity in this Clausura 2021, however, it is not an exclusive problem of this tournament, the Sacred Herd has been dragging several tournaments without being able to stand out in the MX League since 2017 when it became champion with Matías Almeyda.

Undoubtedly, the Chivas have not been able to find players who represent the red and white shirt, in the last decade, the Rojiblancos have not had a footballer who is an icon of the institution, reinforcements come and go without pain or glory, something that begins to annoy the fans.

Faced with this situation, the journalist Fernando Cevallos placeholder image, he reproached the Sacred Flock for not having a footballer like Guillermo Ochoa, the one who represents Americanism in its purest essence.

Chivas needs a captain like Memo Ochoa … Leader, from home, who grew up in the institution, knows her, respects her, transmits what she represents to her teammates and above all shows her face through thick and thin … . – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 15, 2021

“Chivas needs a captain like Memo Ochoa … Leader, from home, who grew up in the institution, knows her, respects her, transmits what she represents to her teammates and above all shows her face through thick and thin … “

Chivas has had great stars (in terms of names) such as Alan Pulido, Orbelín Pineda, Rodolfo Pizarro, among others who have worn the shirt and have not been able to fulfill the expectation, added to the fact that the Herd quarry has stopped producing footballers, being Javier Chicharito Hernández the last great prospect of the rojiblanca quarry.

