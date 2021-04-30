Liga MX: Fernando Cevallos attacks strongly against Club América and its fans

Sports journalist Fernando Cevallos placeholder image of beIN Sports, attacked strongly against Club América and its fans, after complaints about poor refereeing in the duel against Portland of the Concacaf Champions League.

LThe defeat against Olimpia because the Hondurans put their leg strong, the defeat against Toluca because they are already qualified for the Liguilla, the tie against Portland is the referee’s fault … Thank goodness that in America there is “high demand” and “no pretexts are made ”, was the message from Fernando Cevallos.

The controversial communicator left his message through his social networks, where he questioned them about their protests when they boast of being very demanding and not making excuses like other Mexican soccer teams.

The Eagles team of Argentine coach Santiago Solari has fallen into a bad streak this season finale, adding losses against Toluca in the MX League and against Olimpia in the Champions League, in addition to the draw against Portland.

