Liga MX Femenil: Vanessa Córdoba’s message as the new reinforcement of Gallos de Querétaro

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro have become the second team in the Liga MX Femenil to sign a foreign player, after confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba as their reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

After announcing her arrival to the Queretaro squad, the 26-year-old Colombian goalkeeper has manifested herself on social networks with an emotional message to the Gallos Blancos institution for welcoming the club.

“Excited and eager to compete in the @LigaBBVAFemenil! Happy to belong to @GallosFemenil and call Querétaro my new home,” he wrote.

The goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba will live her first experience in the Liga MX Femenil defending the colors of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, after her time in soccer in Colombia with him Independent of Santa Fé Y La Equidad Sports Club; and in the Albacete in Spain.

