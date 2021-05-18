Liga MX Femenil: Tigres UANL will face Chivas in the final of Clausura 2021

This Monday, May 17, the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil were played, leaving the UANL Tigers Club and to the Chivas del Guadalajara as the finalists after defeating Rayadas del Monterrey Y Red and black from the Atlas in their respective crosses.

In the Classic Regio, the first leg ended tied with two goals at the Rayadas home, while in the second leg Tigres passed over his rival with a resounding 4-1, thus reaching the final with an aggregate of 6-3.

Also read: Liga MX: Arturo Brizio clarified the controversy about the penalty in Cruz Azul vs Toluca

In the Tapatío Classic, the first leg in Jalisco ended tied without goals, to define everything in the Akron Stadium in the second leg, where the Sacred Rebaño beat the Rojinegras with a score of 2-1.

In this way, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive the first leg at the Akron Stadium, while the second leg will be played at the University Stadium, home of the UANL Tigres Club. The dates and times of both meetings are yet to be defined.

Tigres reached this stage after qualifying as the leader of the Clausura 2021, eliminating América in the quarterfinals and Monterrey in the semifinals, while Chivas was second in the classification and eliminated Toluca in the quarterfinals and Atlas in the semifinals.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: