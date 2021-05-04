Liga MX Femenil: This is how the 2021 Clausura Liguilla crosses remained

The regular phase of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil came to an end this Monday, May 3 and the eight teams that qualified for the Liguilla were defined, to continue in the fight for the title.

After 17 days, the eight clubs that managed to qualify for the “big party” of Mexican women’s soccer were: Tigres UANL, Chivas del Guadalajara, Club América, Rojinegras del Atlas, Rayadas del Monterrey, Toluca, Pumas UNAM and Tuzas del Pachuca.

The crosses of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil were as follows: Tigres vs América, Chivas vs Toluca, Atlas vs Pachuca and Rayadas vs Pumas.

Now we only need to know the dates and times for the Liga MX Femenil league to begin, which, unlike Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX, does not have a repechage phase.

