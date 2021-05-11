Liga MX Femenil: The semifinals of the Clausura 2021 were defined

This Monday, May 10, the four semifinalist teams of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil were defined, after the Chivas del Guadalajara, the Rojinegras del Atlas, Tigres de la UANL and Rayadas del Monterrey won their quarterfinal duels.

For this next round, we will have a double classic, since Chivas will face Atlas in the Tapatío Classic, and Tigres will face Rayadas in the Regio Classic, which was the final of the last tournament.

To reach this stage, the Sacred Flock eliminated the Diablas Rojas del Toluca, while the Rojinegras beat the Tuzas del Pachuca by a landslide in the quarterfinals.

In the other key, Tigres eliminated the Águilas del América with a tremendous win, while the Rayadas del Monterrey prevailed against the Pumas de la UNAM.

Now we only need to know the dates and times of the semifinals, to determine who will be the finalists of the Clausura 2021 Tournament.

