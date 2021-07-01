Liga MX Femenil: Stephany Mayor affirms that the arrival of Charlyn Corral makes the competition grow

The Mexican soccer player Stephany Mayor of the UANL Tigers within the Liga MX Women, assured that the arrival of forward Charlyn Corral at Pachuca gophers, will come to make the competition grow.

I am pleased with the return of Charlyn Corral to Mexico because she is a player who was in Europe and with them the level of the league will grow “, were Mayor’s words.

The midfielder spoke at the press conference of the Mexican Women’s National Team, where she highlighted the arrival of Charlyn Corral from Atlético de Madrid to Liga MX, seeing him favorably due to the media blow.

The Pachuca Club announced the Mexican forward as its new forward for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, being considered the bombshell reinforcement of the league after his great time in Spanish football, where he managed to win the ‘Pichichi’.

