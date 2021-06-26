Liga MX Femenil: Stefani Ferrer’s message after his signing with Club Tigres

Forward Stefani Ferrer Van Ginkel has turned heads in the transfer market, becoming the first foreign reinforcement in the history of Liga MX Femenil with the UANL Tigres.

After signing her signature in the contract that binds her with the Amazons for next season, the Brazilian nationalized Spanish attacker has manifested herself on social networks with an emotional message.

“After many years, multiple countries and a host of challenges, today I fulfill my dream of becoming a professional soccer player. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to arrive in Mexico, to a growing league like @ligabbvamxfemenil and I am very excited to start my journey with the Incomparables. How simple they made my decision. “

“Thank you @tigresfemeniloficial for this welcome. I will have part of my heart in Brazil and Spain but from today, Mexico is my present and I am sure that we will share many unforgettable moments together.”

“Thank you very much to my family, to my agency @mktjersey @thinkfuera and to all the people who have closely followed my career. Today we started another chapter together #EstoEsTigresFemenil,” he wrote.

