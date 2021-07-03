Liga MX Femenil: Samara Alcalá says goodbye to Chivas with an emotional message

The footballer Samará Alcalá has stolen the spotlight in the transfer market in the Liga MX Femenil, heading for the Opening tournament 2021 after announcing that he will be back on the courts as a reinforcement of the Puebla Strip.

Before the news, the former participant of the TV Azteca reality show ‘Exatlon Mexico‘has manifested on social networks to address the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara with an emotional farewell message.

“In life as in your profession, it is difficult to say goodbye, because through living together we become one with others, that is why officially saying goodbye to the Club where I started my career as an athlete / footballer is complicated.”

“It is a place of multiple memories, where I form integrally, because it is not only being an athlete, footballer or partner, but one grows as a person. It is a place of multiple memories, where I form integrally, because it is not only being athlete, footballer or partner, but rather grows as a person “.

“It is therefore that I can only say“ infinite thanks ”to all those who made up this cycle: Coaching staff, @nellysimonfdz, @amaury_vergara, colleagues and friends, cancheros, nutritionists, staff, cooks and all the Chivas team and fans. This It is not goodbye, but a see you soon, “he wrote.

