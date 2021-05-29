Liga MX Femenil: Roberto Medina highlights the virtues of Club Tigres prior to the second leg vs Chivas

The UANL Tigres are 90 minutes away from becoming the first club to repeat as champions in the history of Liga MX Femenil, by hosting the second leg against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

On the media day in the Liga MX Femenil for the second leg, coach Roberto Medina highlighted the great virtues that the feline team has shown since the start of the game. Closing tournament 2021.

“We have been working since J1, always thinking about being more competitive and how to improve to get to where we are. I am here to help my players, not only in football but also in their person. The game model reflects our institution” , he expressed.

In addition, the Mexican strategist of the felines affirmed that the Liga MX Femenil highlighted the growth that the contest has had and that little by little it is gaining its place in Mexican soccer.

“Women’s football is going step by step, it is gaining its own hobby, recognition and criticism. This will not stop growing and it will soon take its place,” he stressed.

