Liga MX Femenil: Rayados directive applies sanction to club players for indiscipline

The directive of the Rayadas del Monterrey of the Liga MX Femenil, officially informed that a sanction will be applied to the players of their club, who incurred in an indiscipline, failing their training sessions. collective way.

The Monterrey Soccer Club informs that after an indiscipline in which Rayadas players incurred by not showing up for the training scheduled on Saturday, April 10, the corresponding administrative sanction will be applied to the members who incurred in said indiscipline according to our internal regulations and the employment contract ”, reported the royal club.

Through a press release on the club’s social networks, this administrative sanction was announced for the players, who decided not to show up to train on April 10, due to inconvenience in changing their rest days.

In addition to the sanctions to its players, the club made it clear that PCR tests for Covid-19 will be carried out, to rule out any contagion, since some of the soccer players left the city to enjoy the beach, although they did not sleep. Names.

