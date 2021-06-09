Liga MX Femenil: Rayadas announces the dismissal of Héctor Becerra as coach

The Rayadas del Monterrey will start a new era in the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX Femenil, after announcing that coach Héctor Becerra will no longer continue directing the institution.

Through Twitter, the gang as a whole released a statement where they revealed that the Mexican strategist will serve in a new role in the team that they will reveal in the next few days.

“We inform our fans that Héctor Becerra will cease to be Rayadas’ technical director as of this Tuesday, June 8”.

“The institution appreciates the commitment shown by ‘Tito’ at the helm of Rayadas, who under his charge became a leading team in the Liga MX Femenil”.

“Héctor Becerra will continue in the institution in a new role, and in the coming days we will announce who will assume the technical direction of the women’s team,” the statement said.

