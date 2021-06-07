Liga MX Femenil: Pumas confirms the arrival of Karina Baez as new coach

After the end of the era of Ileana Davila On the University bench, the UNAM Pumas have announced the arrival of Karina Baez as the club’s new coach for the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Through Twitter, the auriazul team gave the news of the hiring of the Mexican strategist, who will live her first experience on the benches of the first team of the women’s branch in Mexican football.

“We have a great announcement, fans! Graduated and trained as a coach at our University, Karina Báez will be the new technical director of our Pumas. Welcome, @ K_Baez7!” They wrote.

The UNAM Pumas will begin a new era in the Liga MX Femenil in the 2021-2022 season with coach Karina Baez, after being eliminated in the Quarterfinals in the Clausura tournament.

