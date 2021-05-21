Liga MX Femenil: Pumas announces the dismissal of Ileana Dávila as club coach

After being from the beginnings of the Liga MX Femenil with the Pumas de la UNAM, the era of the coach Ileana Dávila with the University institution has come to an end with a view to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through social networks, the directors of the auriazules reported that the Mexican strategist will no longer continue under the tutelage of the club, wishing her the best in her future projects in Mexican women’s soccer.

“Thank you, Ileana! Thank you for all your dedication and professionalism during these four years. We wish you much success in your next projects. #SoyDePumas,” they wrote.

Thanks, Ileana! Thank you for all your dedication and professionalism during these four years. We wish you much success in your next projects. #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/SO49wsrcoA – PumasMX Femenil (@PumasMXFemenil) May 21, 2021

Coach Ileana Dávila led the UNAM Pumas for four years, directing 131 official matches between regular role and league with a balance of 52 victories, 34 draws and 45 defeats.

