Liga MX Femenil: Pachuca fans celebrate the signing of Charlyn Corral

The fans of the Tuzos del Pachuca were happy in the social media, after announcing the signing of footballer Charlyn Corral from Atlético de Madrid, as a reinforcement for the Opening Tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Let who knows what it is to represent our nation say it. Shout it out Mexico …: Charlyn Corral is from Pachuca! “This is how the club announced the signing of Charlyn Corral.

After officially announcing the signing of Charlyn Corral through the club’s social networks, his fans exploded on social networks celebrating the arrival of the Mexican forward.

This Mexican artillery comes from Atlético de Madrid where she raised the women’s scoring or Pichichi title, so her name quickly became a trend on Twitter Mexico, calling her the bombshell signing of the league.

