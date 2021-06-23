Liga MX Femenil: Natalia Gómez Junco’s message as the new reinforcement of Club Pachuca

The Tuzas del Pachuca have stolen the eyes in the transfer market in the Liga MX Femenil, by announcing the arrival of midfielder Natalia Gómez Junco as a new reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

After being presented as the new element of Bella Airosa, the 28-year-old Mexican midfielder has shown her feelings for her arrival at the Hidalgo institution with an emotional message on social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis welcomes William Mejía, his new reinforcement for AP 2021

“Grateful, excited and happy to be part of this great team and institution. Let’s go with everything @TuzosFemenil!”

Grateful, excited and happy to be part of this great team and institution. Let’s go with everything @TuzosFemenil! https://t.co/0WwMTbiL3y – Natalia Gómez Junco (@ngomezjunco) June 22, 2021

“Thank you all for the love and the beautiful messages of support that I have received. I will continue working every day to give my best and contribute to this great project. Let’s go @TuzosFemenil!”, He wrote.

Midfielder Natalia Gómez Junco will begin a new stage in her career in Liga MX Femenil with Tuzas del Pachuca after spending two seasons with Las UANL Tigers, where he participated in 34 games in regular role and league, 16 of them as a starter where he scored seven goals and won three titles with the Amazons.

Thank you all for the love and the beautiful messages of support that I have received. I will continue working every day to give my best and contribute to this great project. Let’s go @TuzosFemenil! pic.twitter.com/PcuSyMxtL8 – Natalia Gómez Junco (@ngomezjunco) June 23, 2021

Read also: Liga MX Femenil: Club Pachuca announces the arrival of Natalia Gómez Junco for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Club Pachuca Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2021