Liga MX Femenil: Miriam García says goodbye to Chivas with an emotional message

Midfielder Miriam García has surprised everyone in the Liga MX Femenil, confirming that she will no longer continue to defend the colors of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara for him. Opening tournament 2021.

After the official announcement of the club, the 23-year-old Mexican midfielder has manifested herself on social networks, dedicating an extensive farewell message to the rojiblanca squad and all her fans.

“To all the Chivahermanos, I wanted to write this message because it is the best way to express what I feel at a time in my career that has been very challenging, but at the same time exciting. There is a reflection that we have heard many times and that even you live it firsthand, you don’t understand it as such: GROWING HURTS “.

Growing up means making decisions, taking risks, and daring to change. Today I open my heart to you to tell you that this is the process that I am living. It has been weeks of a lot of thinking about what is the next step in my football career and I have finally made a decision. Belonging to an extraordinary group such as Chivas Femenil has been one of the best experiences in my life, I have enjoyed countless moments of happiness and others that filled me with learning, not only as a professional but also personally “.

“But today I think my life needs a new challenge. This has been the most difficult decision I have made in many years. Not continuing next year as a Guadalajara player hurts me, but I think it will help me to evolve. Thanks to the coaches with whom I had the opportunity to work, to my companions, and, of course, to the millions of Chivahermanos who have given me their love during these four wonderful years. thanks for so much. See you soon, Chivas Femenil, “he wrote.

