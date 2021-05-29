Liga MX Femenil: Miriam García denies pressure on Chivas prior to the second leg vs Club Tigres

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their preparation training to face the second leg in the final of the Liga MX Femenil, in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the UANL Tigers.

In a press videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, midfielder Miriam García said that within the squad they do not feel pressured to visit the University stadium with a disadvantage on the scoreboard.

“We are aware of the fans of Tigres, but we do not feel pressured because we have already played in scenarios with good tickets,” he said.

“Something that identifies this squad is that we are very clear about what Chivas represents, we see it as a team that always seeks to win and that is not satisfied with advancing to the league. Guadalajara’s DNA is a winner”, @vaaneegm ⬇️ https://t.co/G25HPiy49h – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 28, 2021

In addition, the Mexican midfielder confessed that they have all the support and backing of the board that commands Amaury vergara and that they have been infected with the winning DNA of the Sacred Flock.

“Our board of directors is always looking out for us, Amaury Vergara often visits us at training sessions. There is nothing more important than knowing that you are backed and supported by your board. Something that identifies this team is that we are very clear about what it represents Chivas, we see it as a team that always seeks to win and that is not satisfied with advancing to the league. Guadalajara’s DNA is a winner, “he explained.

It should be noted that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara need a goal to extend the final series against the UANL Tigres or two annotations without receiving to win the second MX Women’s League title in the history of the institution.