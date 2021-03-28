Liga MX Femenil: Lucero Cuevas asks to return to Club América after defeat against Chivas

After the defeat of Club América against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Liga MX Femenil, the former player of the Águilas, Lucero Cuevas, launched a message on social networks asking to return, however, she deleted it minutes later.

América fell 2-4 in the National Women’s Classic, which caused the departure of coach Leonardo Cuéllar and provoked the anger of the former Women’s player.

“Give me back.” The 24-year-old forward, current player of the Club León Femenil, wrote, a message that she deleted minutes later.

Lucero left the Eagles in the Apertura 2019 and played a semester with Club de Tijuana before signing with León.

In America she managed to win the League in 2018 and two goalscoring Championships in 2017 and 2018, for which she became a historic club for the Club.