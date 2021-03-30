Liga MX Femenil: Lucero Cuevas apologizes after message to Club América: “It wasn’t me”

The player of the Club León of the Liga MX Femenil, Lucero Cuevas, a former player of Club América, got into a mess with the fans and the León Board of Directors, as he would have written a message in the middle of the National Classic when Chivas beat Club América .

Given this, the forward of the Lion came out to deny the message and assured that it was not she who wrote the tweet “of discord.”

“Give me back.” It was the message that came out of his account and was deleted a few minutes later.

“To the Fans, Board of Directors, Staff, and Colleagues of the León Club, I want to express to you with all sincerity, that it was not me who published the message on my Twitter account, I am fully aware of my mistake by not having control of my social networks .

I reiterate my commitment and gratitude to the León Club for letting me be part of this great Institution, for all the support and growth both in football and in the personal field that they have given me.

I congratulate my teammates and the coaching staff for today’s great triumph. “He wrote in a statement.

Said message, which although she denied having been the author, according to Toque Filtrado, would cost her leaving the Club León, as they are not at all happy with her attitude.

The fans were somewhat puzzled by the statement and did not believe his words.

Lucero left the Eagles in the 2019 Apertura and played a semester with Club de Tijuana before signing with León.

In America she managed to win the League in 2018 and two goalscoring Championships in 2017 and 2018, for which she became a historic club for the Club.