Liga MX Femenil: Karina Baez vows to lead Pumas to the title

The UNAM Pumas will begin a new era on the institution’s bench after presenting coach Karina Baez as their strategist for the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

In a press videoconference at the La Cantera facilities and in the company of the club’s board, the Mexican coach spoke about the objectives set within the institution for the new season.

“In the short term we have to follow up on a project that has been underway for years, in the medium term to be able to continue advancing in Liguilla and of course, in the long term, we can put in the championship,” he said.

In addition, coach Karina Baez affirmed that she will look for the squad to be aggressive and always looking for the opposite goal to achieve the results that are required of the UNAM Pumas.

“A lot of aggressiveness, a lot of confidence; that the players when they are on the court do not worry about being wrong, but on the contrary, that they try everything, when we are in front of the goal we try”, he declared.

