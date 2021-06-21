Liga MX Femenil: Jana Gutiérrez, reinforcement of Tigres UANL, ignored Club América fans

Jana Gutiérrez, former player of Club América, reinforcement of Tigres de la UANL in the Liga MX Femenil, was in the middle of the controversy this afternoon after she did not give an autograph to some children upon her arrival in the city of Monterrey. fans of the Eagles.

In social networks the video circulates where you can see the children fans of Club América next to the car where Jana Gutiérrez was going after arriving in Monterrey to be presented with the Tigres.

However, various comments defended Jana Gutiérrez pointing out that it was the Tigres staff who asked the player not to attend to the media and fans who were waiting for her arrival.

It should be remembered that Jana Gutiérrez published an emotional message on her social networks where she said goodbye to the Eagles team and highlighted the fans as a point of support in their stay in the Coapa team.

Jana Gutiérrez played 79 games with the Club América Femenil shirt where she won the 2018 Apertura title of the Liga MX.

