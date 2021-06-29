Liga MX Femenil: Gallos de Querétaro announces the arrival of Vanessa Córdoba as reinforcement

After the arrival of the first foreigner in the history of Liga MX Femenil, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro have not been left behind and have announced the arrival of goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba as their reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through social networks, the Queretaro squad released a video where it welcomes the Colombian goalkeeper as the new signing of the institution, accompanied by the following message.

“From Colombia to Mexico! The goalkeeper @ VCordoba1 arrives with all her berraquera to defend our goal,” he wrote.

With this, the goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba becomes the second foreign signing in the history of Liga MX Femenil, after the arrival of the Spanish nationalized Brazilian Stefani ferrer who signed with the UAN TigersL.

