Liga MX Femenil: Fernando Schwartz highlights Leonardo Cuéllar’s management at Club América

Coach Leonardo Cuéllar stole all eyes on matchday 13 of the Liga MX Femenil, when he presented his resignation from the bench of the Águilas del América, after the painful defeat they suffered in the National Classic against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, highlighted the work and management of the Mexican strategist in the Azulcrema team bench since the first beginnings in women’s soccer in Mexico.

During the new broadcast of his section ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator asked the directors of the Águilas del América and the Liga MX Femenil to thank the time and disposition that coach Leonardo Cuéllar granted in Coapa.

“Leo Cuéllar takes a step to the side of the technical direction of a Women’s America that is collapsed, but Leo Cuéllar has to be thanked a lot, because he was the first who believed in women’s football; he took over the National Team having to go to Look for players from here and there because there was no soccer player to call up and form a competitive team. Leo Cuéllar is due to see the first stone planted in women’s soccer in Mexico that reaches the levels they have today, having their own league. “

“Leo Cuéllar battled him, studied, committed himself, went through various stages in the National Team, some very victorious, others where things did not happen and still others where he had clashes with one of the players. But in a country with little memory To Leonardo Cuéllar there to thank him for being the father of women’s soccer in Mexico, “he said.

