Liga MX Femenil: Fans shines with reception to Chivas prior to the game vs Club Tigres (VIDEO)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received a pleasant surprise upon their arrival at the Akron Stadium, for the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil and that they have made viral on social networks.

Via Twitter, the Sacred Herd squad released the video where hundreds of fans made a corridor at the entrance to the building, while cheering them on between chants, smoke with the red-and-white colors during the passage of the team bus.

It should be noted that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are looking for the second title in their history in the Liga MX Femenil; while the UANL Tigres has become the first two-time champion in the contest and for its fourth star.

