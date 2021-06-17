Liga MX Femenil: Eva Espejo reveals the reason for her arrival on the Rayadas bench

With the presence of the team’s senior managers, coach Eva Espejo was presented as the new technical director of the Rayadas del Monterrey for the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

At a press videoconference at the facilities of ‘The neighborhood‘, the 35-year-old Mexican strategist confessed the main reason that led to accepting the gang’s painting project for the following season.

“Coming here was a personal mission, I have a personal goal to fulfill, coupled with what it projects, this pending I have joined, because of what it represents,” he said.

Regarding the reception she had upon her arrival in the city of Monterrey, the coach Eva Espejo revealed that it is a great honor to be in an important institution where the fans support the team at all times.

“It is an honor for me to be in this institution, we have the same goals, I want to thank the warmth of the people, soccer is lived with a lot of passion and that identifies me with the fans,” he declared.

