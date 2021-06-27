Liga MX Femenil: Daughter of the legendary Oscar Córdoba would be a reinforcement of the Gallos del Querétaro

Soccer player Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of the legendary Colombian goalkeeper Oscar Cordoba, would be the first reinforcement of Gallos del Querétaro within the Liga MX Women for the TOrneo Opening 2021.

Gallos Femenil already has its first foreigner in the figure of Vanessa Córdoba, Colombian goalkeeper, daughter of the emblematic goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba. Very good incorporation for Qro “, reported Natalia León.

According to sources from the sports journalist Natalia León of the Fox Sports MX network, the Colombian goalkeeper would be practically tied up to reinforce the Queretano team in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Vanessa Córdoba, 26, has experience in professional soccer and with the national team, playing for Independiente de Santa Fe and Deportivo La Equidad in Colombia and for Fundación Albacete in Spain.

