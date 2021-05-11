Liga MX Femenil: Dates and times of the semifinals in the Clausura 2021

The semifinals of Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil will be the scene of the maximum rivalry in the pearl of Guadalajara and in the sultana del norte, for two places to dispute the title of this contest.

Mikel Arriola, the president of the MX League, through a live broadcast, has revealed the dates and times to celebrate the roundtrip matches of both Classic Regio As the Classic Tapatío.

Read also: eLiga MX: Tigres ‘humiliates’ the first female Gamer in the tournament 14-0 and defends itself from criticism

The current champions and general leaders, UANL Tigers, will meet for the fourth time in their history in the league against the Rayadas del Monterrey, to be held next Friday, May 14, the first leg at 9:05 p.m. at the BBVA stadium and the return on Monday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time at the University stadium.

For their part, Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and the Red and black from the Atlas They will meet for the first time in a league in the Liga MX Femenil, starting this Friday, May 14 at 5:00 p.m. at the Jalisco stadium in the first leg; While the return will take place next Monday, May 17 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time at the Akron stadium.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE SEMIFINALS IN THE MX FEMALE LEAGUE:

GOING

Atlas vs Chivas May 14 5:00 p.m. Jalisco stadium

Rayadas vs Tigres May 14 9:05 p.m. BBVA stadium

RETURN

Tigres vs Rayadas May 17 7:00 p.m. University stadium

Chivas vs Atlas May 17 9:00 p.m. Akron Stadium

Read also: David Alaba shows his affection to the club that saw him debut with tremendous action