Liga MX Femenil: Dates and times of the Quarter-Finals in Clausura 2021

The UANL Tigers, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, the Red and black from the Atlas, the Rayadas de Monterrey, the Pumas of the UNAM, the Pachuca gophers, the Diablas Rojas del Toluca and the Eagles of America, will begin the fight for the title of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

Mikel Arriola, the president of the MX League, has announced during a live broadcast on social networks the dates and times for the celebration of the round-trip matches of the first phase in the league.

The UANL Tigres, current champions and general leaders, will be measured this Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Águilas del América at the Coapa facilities and on Monday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. from the center of Mexico will close the tie at the University stadium.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the facilities of Metepec to the Diablas Rojas del Toluca on Friday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. and end the series on Monday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. from central Mexico at the Akron Stadium.

The Rojinegras del Atlas will start their way in the league by visiting the Hidalgo stadium on Friday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Las Tuzas del Pachuca and will close the tie on Monday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. Central time of Mexico at the Colomos facilities.

The Rayadas del Monterrey and the Pumas de la UNAM will close the series of the Quarterfinals in the Liga MX Femenil playing the first leg on Friday, May 7 at 12:00 hours at the Olympic University Stadium and closing the series on Monday, May 10. May o’clock at 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time at the BBVA stadium.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE QUARTER FINALS IN THE MX FEMALE LEAGUE:

GOING

América vs Tigres Friday 7 May 10:00 am Coapa facilities.

Toluca vs Chivas Friday May 7 4:00 p.m. Metepec facilities.

Pachuca vs Atlas Friday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. Hidalgo Stadium.

Pumas vs Rayadas Friday 7 May 12:00 hours University Olympic Stadium.

RETURN

Tigres vs América Monday, May 10, 8:00 p.m. University Stadium.

Chivas vs Toluca Monday May 10 6:00 p.m. Akron Stadium.

Atlas vs Pachuca Monday May 10 4:00 p.m. Colomos Facilities.

Rayadas vs Pumas Monday 10 May 22:00 at the BBVA stadium.