Liga MX Femenil: Dates and times of the final between Club Tigres UANL and Chivas

The women’s team of Tigres de la UANL and Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will define the new champion in the Liga MX Femenil in the present in 180 minutes Closing tournament 2021, after overcoming the semifinals leaving the Rayadas de Monterrey and to the Red and black from the Atlas, respectively.

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, addressed both institutions through a transmission on social networks wishing all the best and revealing the dates and times of the round trip of the final.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara directed by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They will host the first game against the felines at Akron Stadium on Monday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The girls of Tigres de la UANL, directed by Roberto Medina, They will be locals in the return match receiving the Sacred Herd at the University stadium on Monday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE FINAL:

IDA: Chivas vs Tigres May 24 9:00 p.m. Akron stadium RETURN: Tigres vs Chivas May 31 7:00 p.m. University stadium

