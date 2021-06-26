Liga MX Femenil: Club Tigres formalizes the arrival of Stefani Ferrer for the Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigres have announced that forward Stefani Ferrer Van Ginkel is the first foreign reinforcement in the history of the institution for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

Through Twitter, the felines spread the video where the attacker born in Barcelona, Spain, nationalized Brazilian is presented as the new element of the club for the next season in Mexican soccer.

“The first foreign player in the history of @LigaBBVAFemenil, is Amazona! Welcome to the most champion team, @ stefvangi21! #EstoEsTigresFemenil”, they wrote.

The first foreign player in the history of @LigaBBVAFemenil, is Amazona! Welcome to the most champion team, @ stefvangi21! # EstoEsTigresFemenil pic.twitter.com/dYq53kq4F9 – Tigres Femenil (@TigresFemenil) June 26, 2021

Forward Stefani Ferrer Van Ginkel will live her first experience in the Liga MX Femenil being the first foreigner in history, after her time in soccer in the United States with the team of West Virginia.

And what do you think… POKER’S ALREADY MADE! # StefanyYaEsTigre ✅ # EstoEsTigresFemenil pic.twitter.com/nrgbZ9H6MP – Tigres Femenil (@TigresFemenil) June 25, 2021

