Liga MX Femenil: Club Tigres dominates the ideal eleven of the Clausura 2021

The 2021 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil ended with Tigres de la UANL as champions, and in addition to this, the Monterrey team dominated the ideal eleven of the season chosen by the same league.

Through its social networks, the Liga MX Femenil shared the wave of the season, in which five Tigres players appear: Greta Espinoza, Natalia Villarreal, Nancy Antonio, María Sánchez and Stephany Mayor.

Also read: Liga MX: Puebla says goodbye to Santiago Ormeño and fans “cry” in networks

The second team with the most players are the Chivas del Guadalajara, as the rojiblancas were represented by Jaqueline Rodríguez, Carolina Jaramillo and Alicia Cervantes.

The remaining three spots were filled by three players from different teams. Melany Villeda, from Pumas UNAM, appears in the goal; in defense Karen Díaz, of the Tuzas del Pachuca; and up front Alison González, tournament scorer and Atlas player.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: