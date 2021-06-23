Liga MX Femenil: Club Pachuca announces the arrival of Natalia Gómez Junco for the Apertura 2021

The board of the Club Pachuca within the Liga MX Womenannounced the arrival of soccer player Natalia Gómez Junco from the UANL Tigers, as his new reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Tuzobris, the Tuzo Memorama was put together and I hope you remember very well the name of our footballers that San Nicolás brought us. Welcome to Pachuca! “Was the message from the club to the player.

It was through the club’s social networks that the signing of the Mexican midfielder was announced, who comes to reinforce the Tuzas along with Selene Cortéz who also comes from the University team.

Natalia Gómez Junco has extensive experience in professional football, playing 5 years in Europe for Málaga from Spain and a team from Iceland, as well as lifting 3 Liga MX Femenil titles with the Tigres.

