Liga MX Femenil: Club León announces the arrival of its first reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 (VIDEO)

The Esmeraldas de León have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Wendy Regalado and the forwards Berenice Munoz, Anisa Guajardo Y Liliana Hernandez as his new reinforcements for him Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Through Twitter, the whole of the Fiera has released a video of one of the most traditional places in the city of León, Guanajuato, where the soccer players who will be part of the club are revealed with the following message.

“At the rhythm of the student, through the alleys of the capital of our State, four new players arrive to the team! Welcome to LA FIERA # BereMuñoz, #AnisaGuajardo, # LilianaHernández and #WendyRegalado!”, They wrote.

It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León will seek to be a leading team in the Liga MX Femenil in the Apertura 2021 tournament, after finishing in position 14 in the last tournament.

