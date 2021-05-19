Liga MX Femenil: Club América would have its first casualties ahead of Apertura 2021

The Eagles of America have begun to plan the rearming of the squad after finishing their participation, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX Femenil being eliminated in the round of Quarterfinals.

Even without a defined coach for the new football tournament in Mexico, the Azulcrema team’s board of directors would have their first casualties prior to the offseason in the women’s branch of Mexican soccer.

According to information from Rub sainz, reporter of TUDN, the midfielder Jennifer Munoz and the defender Jocelyn ocejel It would not enter into the plans of the Azulcrema institution for the new season in the Liga MX Femenil.

America female – Jennifer Muñoz and Jocelyn Orejel would be the first casualties of the club. – One of the pumps that I mentioned and with which the club has already had contacts is Kiana Palacios. The player has not renewed with Real Sociedad, but there is also interest from Tigres. – Rub Sainz (@RubSainz) May 19, 2021

“Jennifer Muñoz and Jocelyn Ocejel would be the first casualties of the club. One of the bombs that I mentioned and with which the club has already had contacts is Kiana Palacios. The player has not renewed with Real Sociedad, but there is also interest from Tigres” , wrote.

It should be noted that the defender Jocelyn Ocejel participated in nine games in the entire Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, six of them as a starter for a total of 665 minutes; while midfielder Jennifer Muñoz played 12 games and seven as a starter to add 651 minutes on the field.

