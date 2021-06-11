Liga MX Femenil: Club América has a new reinforcement from Sporting Lisbon

The Mexican player of the Sporting Lisbon of National Women’s Soccer Championship, Amanda Pérez, will leave her European adventure to sign with the Águilas del América team for the Apertura 2021.

This was made official by Club América on its social networks, welcoming the 26-year-old midfielder.

“Midfielder Amanda Pérez arrives at Nido Águila as reinforcement Welcome, Amanda! # AmandaEsÁguila”. Wrote the Club.

Amanda Pérez, a Mexican player, will have her second adventure in Liga MX, having previously played for Xolos de Tijuana.