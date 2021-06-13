Liga MX Femenil: Club América confirms its new signing towards Apertura 2021

The Eagles of America have confirmed that the defender Alexandra Godínez as the new incorporation of the institution in full preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Through Twitter, the azulcrema team led by the British coach Craig Harrington welcomed the 18-year-old Mexican defender as the new reinforcement of the women’s coapa team.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera analyzes the physical state of Gignac and Thauvin

“Alexandra Godinez arrives at the Nest as reinforcement Águila Welcome, @ alexandra_grc2! # AlexandraEsÁguila # EstoEsAmérica”, they wrote.

Alexandra Godinez arrives at the Nest as reinforcement Águila

Welcome, @ alexandra_grc2! # AlexandraEsÁguila # EstoEsAmérica pic.twitter.com/FKyEbvMnOI – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) June 13, 2021

Defender Alexandra Godínez will begin a new stage in her short career in Liga MX Femenil as the new member of the Águilas del América, after her time with the Puebla Strip where he participated in 70 official matches.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis ‘ties’ Santos Laguna’s midfielder as reinforcement

I know that defense … Hi Alexandra! pic.twitter.com/vV4KKbJWQm – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) June 13, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Liga MX Femenil Club América Apertura 2021