Liga MX Femenil: Club América announced the departure of Jana Gutiérrez for the Apertura 2021

Club América officially announced the departure of Jana Gutiérrez and Jaidy Gutiérrez from the Women’s team for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, through their social networks where they wished them all the success in their future projects.

The female America, through its official Twitter account, officially made the departure of Jana and Jaidy Gutiérrz that they will no longer continue with the team for next season, where in the case of Jana, she could play in Tigres.

“Thank you for your dedication and dedication as Águilas, @gtz_jana and @jaidy_guti. We wish them much success in their future projects # Siempre Águilas. ”, Published the América.

Jana Gutiérrez played 79 games with the Club América Femenil shirt where she won the 2018 Apertura title of the Liga MX.

For his part, Jaidy Gutiérrez played 48 games with the Americanist squad, also being part of that champion team in the Apertura 2018.

