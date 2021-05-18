Liga MX Femenil: Chivas surpasses Club Tigres in the ideal eleven of the semifinals

After a semifinals full of goals and emotions in the Classic Tapatío Y Royal, the Liga MX Femenil has released the ideal eleven of the round where the finalist teams stole the glances in that category.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara directed by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía commands the list of the best of the prelude to the final in the Clausura 2021 tournament with six players; while the Tigres de la UANL complete it with five footballers.

The goalkeeper Blanca Félix, the defenders Jaqueline Rodríguez, Miriam García, Michelle González, Dámaris Godínez and the offensive midfielder Carolina Jaramillo are the representatives of the Rojiblancas that appear in the ideal eleven in the Liga MX Femenil.

While the midfielders Belén Cruz, Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado, María Sánchez and forward Stephany Mayo, were included in said list on the side of the strategist’s felines. Roberto Medina.

IDEAL ELEVEN OF THE SEMIFINALS:

Blanca Félix (P) Jaqueline Rodríguéz Miriam García Michelle González Dámaris Godínez Belén Cruz Nancy Antonio Liliana Mercado María Sánchez Carolina Jaramillo Stephany Mayor

