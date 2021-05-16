Liga MX Femenil: Chivas suffer the loss of Susan Bejarano for the rest of the league

Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas have suffered the loss of midfielder Susan Bejarano for the rest of 2021, ahead of the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil against the Rojinegras del Atlas.

Through a statement, the Sagrado Rebaño medical team revealed that the Mexican midfielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in the first leg.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Fans praise the alignment of Juan Reynoso in the second leg vs Club Toluca

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences of the Guadalajara Sports Club reported on the state of Susan Bejarano, who suffered an injury to her right knee during the Tapatío Classic of the Semifinals last Friday, for which she was subjected to a clinical evaluation.”

“During the first half of the first leg, Susan Bejarano suffered an injury to her left knee that prevented her from continuing the game, on suspicion of injury and after imaging studies, a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament was diagnosed.”

“She will undergo surgery during the week and her recovery will take between 8 and 9 months,” informed Dr. Karina Martínez, doctor of the Sacred Female Herd, “the statement said.

Read also: Liga MX: Rafa Márquez Lugo assures that America’s attack has been his greatest deficiency