Liga MX Femenil: Chivas reported on the health status of Alicia Cervantes

After having come out of exchange in the first leg final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Women, before Tigres de la UANL, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara reported on the health status of Alicia cervantes.

Through its social networks, the Sacred Herd published the medical report of “Licha” Cervantes, in which it is stated that a muscle injury was ruled out and the forward is already working to return to activity.

Also read: Liga MX begins investigation against America’s players for breaking sanitary protocols

“After the examinations carried out on ‘Licha’, a muscle injury was ruled out, so he will continue with his work on the court hand in hand with the medical area, with a view to arriving in optimal conditions at the Vuelta Final on Monday 31 of May”

MEDICAL REPORT

@LichaCervantes will be around the volcano. The rojiblanca scorer did not suffer a serious injury, despite leaving last game in tears. ⚪ pic.twitter.com/sIATPr7bm5 – Herd Leaders (@lideresrebano) May 25, 2021

Alicia Cervantes was the scorer for Guadalajara in the Clausura 2021 and ended the regular season as the second in the scoring table, scoring 17 goals, only one below Allison González, from Atlas.

Chivas played 2-1 against Tigres in the first leg and will now have to travel to the University Stadium to seek to win the match if they want to win the title.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: