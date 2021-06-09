Liga MX Femenil: Chivas confirms its first signing towards the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have begun with the assembly and planning of the squad for the start of the preseason towards the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX Femenil, when announcing its first reinforcement.

Through Twitter, the Rojiblancas of the Mexican coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They announced that the midfielder Casandra Montero is the first incorporation of the institution for the next season.

“One of the best recuperators in the League is already Rojiblanca. Welcome to the most beautiful Pearl in Mexico, Casandra!” They wrote.

Midfielder Casandra Montero arrives at Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara from Mazatlán FC, where she was the third best player in recoveries in the last season with 163 in the 2020 Apertura and 159 in the 2021 Clausura.

