Liga MX Femenil: Chivas announces the departure of Miriam García towards the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have given the unexpected news that midfielder Miriam García will no longer continue with the Guadalajara institution heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Through Twitter, the red-and-white squad led by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía announce the departure of the 23-year-old Mexican midfielder from the club after four years defending the colors of Chiverío.

“Thanks to your dedication, work and passion for colors, we reached the top. You will always wear red and white tattooed on your heart, @vaaneegm”, they wrote along with a special video with their best moments in the team.

Midfielder Miram García closes her cycle with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Liga MX Femenil, after four seasons where she won a title in 2017, played 94% of the games and scored seven goals.

