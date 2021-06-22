Liga MX Femenil: Chivas announces its new withdrawal for the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have reported at the Verde Valle facilities, to start their first stage of the preseason for the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

After a season in the ranks of the Rojiblancas, the goalkeeper Fernanda González will live a new stage in her career in the women’s field after announcing that she will no longer continue with the Guadalajara institution.

“Thank you, @ Fer_portera12 for always having the disposition and dedication to defend our bow! Success in your future projects!”, They wrote.

The goalkeeper Fernanda González closes her cycle in the ranks of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara without pain or glory, by staying in the shadow of the starting goalkeeper Blanca Felix and without being able to see action with the team.

